Biloxi principal arrested on 3 felony fraud charges, placed on administrative leave

Melissa Nance is currently the principal at Nichols Elementary School, but the alleged crimes aren’t related to the Biloxi Public School District.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi principal was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with three felony fraud charges.

Melissa Nance is currently the principal at Nichols Elementary School, but the alleged crimes aren’t related to the Biloxi Public School District.

The charges come from the State Auditor’s Office and include conspiracy, intent to defraud, and making fraudulent statements/representations.

Nance is currently being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center for authorities in Yalobusha County. She’s been placed on administrative leave from her job with the Biloxi School District.

Biloxi School District Spokeswoman Jennifer Pyron said, “Mrs. Nance is a long-time employee and principal with an excellent record of success in the Biloxi Public School District. As we await the outcome of these allegations, we will continue to cooperate fully with the State Auditor’s Office.”

