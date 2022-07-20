ALERT DAY: ‘excessive heat’ hits its peak mid-week; storm chances to return late Thursday

ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: The western ridge will expand a bit farther east through mid-week, bringing a relative peak in this wave of heat across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the middle to, a few, upper 90s. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out. Adding in humidity, ‘feels like’ temperatures will run closer to 105-115° by the afternoon hours. Take extra precautions to stay safe if you have to be outside for any prolonged period of time. Any storms that flare up will tend to fade quickly after sunset with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

ALERT DAY THURSDAY: As the ridge buckles slightly – expect a better chance for showers and storms to emerge through the afternoon and evening hours. Before that, expect the heat to be front and center again. Highs will top out in the middle 90s; feeling closer to 105-115°, again, amid a mix of sun and clouds. Widely scattered storms will bubble up through the afternoon hours; a few could be strong to severe with heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong wind potential. Severe risk will fade by midnight as the boundary shifts farther south, though, storms will likely continue into early Friday. Lows will bottom out in the 70s by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper ridge will expand eastward through the end of the week, heading into the weekend – this will help to bring down rain chances again and crank up the heat. Chances for rain and storms will stay elevate, mainly near and south of I-20 for Friday amid a mix of clouds and sun. Mostly to partly sunny skies return each day with highs in the middle to, a few, upper 90s into the weekend and early next week. Humidity levels will ease down slightly but stay elevated enough to keep some heat stress issues in play.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.