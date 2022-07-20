ALERT DAY: dangerous heat levels expected mid-week ahead of storm risk late Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alert Day remains in place for today and Thursday for the excessively hot weather in the forecast for central and southwest MS. For this afternoon, high temperatures will top out in the middle 90s in most spots under a mix of sun and clouds. With the high humidity levels factored in, heat indices will range between 105 and 115 over the next few hours. Remember to stay hydrated and to use caution when spending long periods of time outdoors! While we will cool down later this evening and overnight, it will still feel warm and muggy out. Expect overnight lows to drop to the middle and upper 70s by the early morning hours.

Dangerous heat levels will continue into Thursday as well with highs in the middle 90s and feels like temperatures as high as 115 degrees. Most of the day will likely be quiet and mostly dry ahead of the potential for strong to severe storms later in the day into tomorrow night as a boundary slips in. Our main concern with any intense storms are damaging wind gusts along with heavy downpours and frequent lightning. The risk for severe weather should diminish close to midnight as temperatures fall back to the 70s.

Upper ridging will expand by late week resulting in more heat and limited rain chances. Any showers that are able to develop over the weekend will likely be south of Interstate. Heat stress will continue to be a concern during this time.

