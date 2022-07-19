Wyoming boy with heart condition fighting for life at Cincinnati Children’s

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - Family and friends held a prayer vigil Monday night for a 13-year-old boy who has been in the ICU for months.

Brayden Otten is at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He can’t leave until he gets a heart transplant, but right now his name isn’t on the transplant list.

“I think people make a choice, at some point, that they don’t want to go through all of the pain and suffering, and he’s going through it,” said Brayden’s grandfather, Tom Otten. “He’s a strong kid. He’s an amazing young man. I’m so proud to be his grandpa.”

Brayden was born with his heart condition. That didn’t stop him from living a normal life, including attending classes and playing baseball and the violin at Wyoming City Schools.

On May 11, he went into the hospital for what should have been a routine procedure. He was expected to return home that night, but he still hasn’t come home.

“It’s just awful to see this happening,” Otten family friend Becky Freund said. “It’s surreal. It doesn’t feel like reality.”

Brayden’s health soon took a turn for the worse.

“First, his heart went into failure,” Tom said. “Then his kidneys. And now his liver. There’s an infection in his lungs, so it seems like almost every week there’s something new.”

With Brayden fighting for his life, his family are cheering and praying for his recovery.

“I’m over there everyday at 8:30 in the morning, and I sit with my man and I tell stories, and even when he’s not able to speak, because he’s intubated, I do get a smile and a hands up,” Tom said.

Tom explains for about three weeks, Brayden wasn’t able to open his eyes. Since May 11, Brayden has undergone two open-heart surgeries. A medical device is now pumping his heart, and he can’t leave without a transplant. But he also can’t get his name on the list until the infection is gone.

“The worst possible thing a mom could do is watch her kid be in a situation like Brayden and not be able to help, and right now our friend is doing that, and there’s not a worse hell,” Freund said.

Friends and family gathered Monday wearing “Brave Like Brayden” shirts. The family is selling the blue shirts and organizing a heart walk at Wyoming Middle School in August. All proceeds will go to the Otten family.

“When you’re going through the hard times, and you think you’re there by yourself, it’s easy to give up,” Tom said. “But when you know there’s a lot of people behind you, it really... there’s nothing better than to have a strong team supporting you.”

More info on support events for Brayden here.

