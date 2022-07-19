Surveillance video captures man breaking into vending machine at downtown Jackson business

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a business burglary that occurred at the Hood Building downtown on Saturday.

At 3:50 a.m., a surveillance camera shows a man throwing an object to break a glass door to get into the building. The man then broke into a vending machine and stole multiple items.

If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

