Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Rep. Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19

(Source: WMC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thompson issued the following statement after receiving a positive test result for COVID-19:

Thompson also stressed the importance of vaccinations to, “protect yourself and do our part.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till...
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 closed until July 23
Entergy Work Truck (Source: KAIT-TV)
UPDATE: Entergy announces planned power outages in Madison, Hinds County
JPD investigating homicide after car is found riddled with bullets on I-55 entrance ramp
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mid-week wave of heat; storm chances increase late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mid-week heat stretch; storm chances increase late week
Prayer vigil held for Wyoming boy in need of heart transplant
Wyoming boy with heart condition fighting for life at Cincinnati Children’s
Breanna Massey
Silver Alert issued for 22-year-old Tallahatchie County woman