Mississippi Center for Justice dismisses lawsuit following sell of state’s only abortion clinic(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Center for Justice has dismissed its case on behalf of the Jackson Women’s Health Organization after the building was sold this week.

Diane Derzis, the clinic’s owner, sold the clinic’s building “in light of the dim prospects for a speedy and meaningful ruling that would allow the clinic to reopen,” MCJ said.

“Accordingly, we have dismissed our case on the clinic’s behalf,” they continued. “If the clinic is not in a position to reopen in Mississippi, it no longer has a basis to pursue this case in the courts.”

On July 6, the Jackson Women’s Health Organization closed ahead of the trigger law going into effect.

Following the closure of Jackson’s only abortion clinic, Derzis has since moved the furniture and equipment from JWHO to a new abortion clinic she says she will open in New Mexico.

“Diane’s work is not done and we applaud her commitment to continuing to ensure people can exercise their right to abortion,” MCJ said. “As she has stated, she is working to open a clinic in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where she can provide abortion care without fear of being put in prison for 10 years.”

