Miss Lottery hits $555 million jackpot

By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated amount of $555 million, with an estimated cash value of $316.9 million, the Mississippi Lottery announced on Tuesday.

The jackpot is the fifth largest in Mega Millions history, with the largest jackpot reaching $1.537 billion in October 2018.

The jackpot for the Wednesday, July 20 drawing is up to $101 million with an estimated cash value of $58.7 million.

Tuesday evening’s drawings include the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $238,000.

