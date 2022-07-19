Man charged with kidnapping, elderly abuse after threatening to kill mother, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After an altercation with his mother, a man was charged with multiple counts including, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and elderly adult abuse.

On Monday, July 18, 2022, Troy Jones got into a verbal argument with his mother that resulted in Jones verbally abusing her, according to the police report

Police say Troy Jones stated in the argument, " I’m going to die today, sure gonna kill you!” This statement led to Troy Jones knocking his own mother to the living room floor.

Then after being pushed to the living room floor, the victim got up until Jones grabbed her around the neck, threatening to kill her with a statue that she had placed in her house., the report says

Jones then locked the back door and took her keys so that she was unable to leave the house. Police say Jones then stated that, “If you call the police, I’ll will burn your house down!”

The victim eventually was able to escape as she made her way to the back of the house and grabbed a spare key to the front door.

A neighbor saw her in distress outside of her house and called the police.

This led to the result of the arrest of Troy Jones on Monday, July 18, 2022.

