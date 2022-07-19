Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man charged with kidnapping, elderly abuse after threatening to kill mother, police say

Man threatened to kill his mother.
Man threatened to kill his mother.(SCSO)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After an altercation with his mother, a man was charged with multiple counts including, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and elderly adult abuse.

On Monday, July 18, 2022, Troy Jones got into a verbal argument with his mother that resulted in Jones verbally abusing her, according to the police report

Police say Troy Jones stated in the argument, " I’m going to die today, sure gonna kill you!” This statement led to Troy Jones knocking his own mother to the living room floor.

Then after being pushed to the living room floor, the victim got up until Jones grabbed her around the neck, threatening to kill her with a statue that she had placed in her house., the report says

Jones then locked the back door and took her keys so that she was unable to leave the house. Police say Jones then stated that, “If you call the police, I’ll will burn your house down!”

The victim eventually was able to escape as she made her way to the back of the house and grabbed a spare key to the front door.

A neighbor saw her in distress outside of her house and called the police.

This led to the result of the arrest of Troy Jones on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Entergy Work Truck (Source: KAIT-TV)
UPDATE: Entergy announces planned power outages in Madison, Hinds County
Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till...
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 closed until July 23
JPD investigating homicide after car is found riddled with bullets on I-55 entrance ramp
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez

Latest News

African lioness Akili
The Birmingham Zoo’s African lioness, Akili, dies following introduction to new lion
Lincoln County crime spree ends when homeowner shoots, kills suspect
Miss Lottery hits $555 million jackpot
Mega Millions jackpot hits $555 million
Face masks are no longer required inside Jackson Public Schools