Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Lincoln County crime spree ends when homeowner shoots, kills suspect

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed after allegedly assaulting multiple people early Tuesday morning, including trying to hit a person with his car.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a disturbance call around 4 a.m. regarding a man who had threatened those at a house. However, he left before deputies could get there.

While at the home, though, deputies got a call about someone breaking into another home and assaulting two men before leaving.

When deputies arrived at that home, they found that not only were two people assaulted there but that a neighbor had also been attacked.

While deputies gathered information about those assaults, they received another 9-1-1 call about a man attempting to break into another home. As deputies arrived on that scene, they heard a gunshot at a nearby residence.

As they arrived to the home where the gunshot occurred, they found that a man had been shot while trying to hit someone with his car. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Through an investigation, it was discovered that he was involved in every disturbance.

Two of his victims were treated at a hospital for various injuries. The homeowner who killed the suspect has not been charged.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Work Truck (Source: KAIT-TV)
UPDATE: Entergy announces planned power outages in Madison, Hinds County
Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till...
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 closed until July 23
JPD investigating homicide after car is found riddled with bullets on I-55 entrance ramp
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez

Latest News

Miss Lottery hits $555 million jackpot
Miss Lottery hits $555 million jackpot
Face masks are no longer required inside Jackson Public Schools
Rep. Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19, White House hearing continues in his absence
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mid-week wave of heat; storm chances increase late week