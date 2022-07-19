Lincoln County crime spree ends when homeowner shoots, kills suspect

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed after allegedly assaulting multiple people early Tuesday morning, including trying to hit a person with his car.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a disturbance call around 4 a.m. regarding a man who had threatened those at a house. However, he left before deputies could get there.

While at the home, though, deputies got a call about someone breaking into another home and assaulting two men before leaving.

When deputies arrived at that home, they found that not only were two people assaulted there but that a neighbor had also been attacked.

While deputies gathered information about those assaults, they received another 9-1-1 call about a man attempting to break into another home. As deputies arrived on that scene, they heard a gunshot at a nearby residence.

As they arrived to the home where the gunshot occurred, they found that a man had been shot while trying to hit someone with his car. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Through an investigation, it was discovered that he was involved in every disturbance.

Two of his victims were treated at a hospital for various injuries. The homeowner who killed the suspect has not been charged.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.