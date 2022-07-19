Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Historic year for Mississippi baseball displayed in MLB Draft

Mississippi first baseman Tim Elko holds up the trophy as the team celebrates its College World...
Mississippi first baseman Tim Elko holds up the trophy as the team celebrates its College World Series national championship in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)(Bruce Newman | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After yet another historic year of baseball for Mississippi, 22 players who represented Mississippi schools were selected in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, the most since 2019.

Mississippi State’s All-American pitcher Landon Sims headlined the six Bulldogs drafted. He was picked in the 1st Round (#34 overall pick) by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Sims is the 9th first-round pick in the last 11 years for the Bulldogs.

National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels produced seven draft picks, with the beloved Ole Miss captain Tim Elko selected in the 10th round by the Chicago White Sox.

Southern Miss produced five draft picks following the Golden Eagles’ historic season. Right-handed pitcher Dalton Rogers was picked up by the Boston Red Sox in the 2nd round (#99 overall pick), making it the fourth straight draft with a Golden Eagle selected in the first three rounds.

Left-handed pitcher Chris Williams Jr., out of William Carey University was also drafted, making him the first Crusader to be drafted since 2018.

Click here to see the full list.

