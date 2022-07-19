First Alert Forecast:

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Days issued for dangerous heat and humidity Wednesday and Thursday, but also the possibility of strong to severe storms added to the mix Thursday. The heat index will approach 110 degrees in some areas.  Excessive Heat Warning for Hinds County, north and west across the viewing area 11am to 7pm Wednesday.  A front will fall apart over our area Thursday and may result in strong to severe thunderstorms.  Highs will reach the middle and upper 90s for the rest of this week, weekend and into early next week.  The temperature may actually flirt with 100 degrees in the shade, but the heat index or feels like temperature will range between 105 and 110 degrees daily going forward.  Average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year.  The tropics remain quiet, and no additional activity is expected over the next three to five days.

