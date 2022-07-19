Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: mid-week wave of heat; storm chances increase late week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Another disturbance dropping in may offer up a few storm chances Tuesday amid another mix of sun and clouds as the week wears on. Expect highs to creep higher as influence from an upper ridge of high pressure will begin to exert itself toward the area – getting into the middle 90s. Storms will tend to drop off after sunset with lows in the middle to, a few, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: The western ridge will expand a bit farther east through mid-week, bringing a relative peak in this wave of heat across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the middle to, a few, upper 90s. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out. Adding in humidity, ‘feels like’ temperatures will run closer to 105-110 by the afternoon hours. Any storms that flare up will tend to fade quickly after sunset with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sandwiched between an upper trough over the northeast and the expanding ridge to our west; we won’t expect much change through the week. Our heat influence will come from the upper ridge as highs remain in the middle 90s. Scattered storm chances will remain through late week; but as the trough moves out, high pressure will muscle in completely by week’s end – pushing highs toward the middle to upper 90s again with isolated storm chances.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

