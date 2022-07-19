First Alert Forecast: Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in motion for our viewing area! Heat Index Values near 110 and higher. Thursday brings us a Slight Risk for severe weather!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!

Conditions are HEATING up across Mississippi, and right here at home, the Jackson/metro is under an " Excessive Heat Warning. " We are expecting Heat Indices to be near 110 or higher today across the State. Highs today are expected to be near the mid-90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. This evening, Lows are planning to fall to the upper 70s. A chance for showers is possible to develop across the South.

For Wednesday and Thursday, an Excessive Heat Warning is possible. Heat Index Values will be near 110 and Higher continuing the warnings.

Wednesday, mostly sunny skies with Highs reaching into the mid to upper 90s with Heat Indices near 110 or higher across the viewing area. Low rain chances are possible on Wednesday, and during the evening Lows fall to the mid-70s.

Thursday and Friday, Highs are in the mid-90s. We are under a Slight Risk for strong storms on Thursday. We are looking at an opportunity for some gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail can’t be ruled out. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms is likely for Thursday and Friday.

Lows during the evening look to fall between the mid-70s. Mostly to partly sunny conditions. Feels-like temperatures will continue during both days to sit near 110.

This weekend, we see Highs remain in the upper 90s with Lows falling into the mid-70s with rain chances possible during the afternoon and evening. Mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions across the area.

There’s a great chance Heat Warnings will be in motion for this weekend due to the Heat and Humidity we will be experiencing. Heat Indices could be near 110 or higher for both Saturday and Sunday.

Thanks for tuning into WLBT’s First Alert Forecast!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.