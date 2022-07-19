Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

FBI, AG’s Office join search for Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee

FBI, AG’s Office join search for Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
FBI, AG’s Office join search for Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee(Oxford Police Department)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Oxford Field Office of the FBI and the Mississippi Attorney General’ s Office have now joined the search for missing Ole Miss student, Jimmie “Jay” Lee. They will be providing “additional resources and assistance where needed.”

In addition to their help, officers are continuing to follow up on all tips. Additional video footage has also been obtained and reviewed, according to a Tuesday update by the Oxford Police Department.

Lee, 20, was last seen the morning of July 8 at The Campus Walk apartments. His car was recovered the following Monday at an Oxford towing company. Police say Bandit Towing has been “helpful and accommodating.”

Lee’s vehicle has since been taken to the state’s crime laboratory for processing.

Police believe Lee was visiting someone before he went missing. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to Lee being found.

Related Stories:
One week since Ole Miss student’s disappearance, sister pleads for help
Family of missing Ole Miss student pleads for help

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Work Truck (Source: KAIT-TV)
UPDATE: Entergy announces planned power outages in Madison, Hinds County
Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till...
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 closed until July 23
JPD investigating homicide after car is found riddled with bullets on I-55 entrance ramp
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old arrested after child went missing for hours
Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Surveillance video captures man breaking into vending machine at downtown Jackson business
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Mississippi first baseman Tim Elko holds up the trophy as the team celebrates its College World...
Historic year for Mississippi baseball displayed in MLB Draft