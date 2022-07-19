JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Face masks are no longer required inside Jackson Public Schools.

Although this is optional, the district says masks are still encouraged.

JPS said the new mandate could change based on the number of COVID-19 cases when school begins.

As more than 20,000 students prepare to return to school on August, 8, the district is encouraging everyone to do their part to reduce the spread of the virus, such as getting a vaccination, booster, and social distancing.

Face masks are no longer a requirement for JPS scholars and staff. #WeAreJPS Posted by Jackson Public Schools on Wednesday, July 13, 2022

There are 7 high schools, 10 middle schools, 31 elementary schools, and 4 special program schools comprising the district’s 52 school sites.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.