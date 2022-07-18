Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Southaven man

George David Mcgee
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old Southaven man.

George David Mcgee is described as a Black man around five feet, six inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes.

On Saturday, July 16, Mcgee was last seen at 2:00 p.m. in the 5000 block of Airways Boulevard in Desoto County.

He is believed to be in a 1997 white Ford Ranger bearing MS tag DBY3109.

Family members say Mcgee suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Mcgee’s whereabouts, contact the Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-0228.

