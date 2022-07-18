Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez

(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Natchez.

The incident happened early Monday morning near Jackson Street and Martin Luther King Street.

According to The Natchez Democrat, the shooting occurred while officers responded to a suicide call. No officers, they say, were injured.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told the outlet that the victim was taken to Merit Health and that their condition was unknown.

