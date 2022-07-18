Midtown Pool in Jackson reopens for the first time in 8 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time in 8 years, splashing and laughter can be heard from Midtown Pool now that it’s reopened to the public.

“It’s unreal, to be honest with you. I’ll do all the hard work. We’ve all played here as a church, the community. It’s like, this is your award now for the hard work, determination, and glory to God that we now get to celebrate that. It’s amazing,” volunteer Jacob Garteiser said.

The seven-month project is a complete transformation from what was there before. Soul City Church Pastor Scott Fortenberry said it took hard work and commitment.

“It was just grime and gunk and nasty. We had to redo the pumps and electricity. We really reworked every part of the pool. When we started putting the paint in this pool, it was like we sent the bat signal out in the neighborhood,” Pastor Fortenberry explained.

Pastor Fortenberry said several groups of people helped make the transformation possible, including volunteers, local businesses, churches, and officials with the Capital City.

“Originally, there was a lot of sludge, a lot of trash, and algae in here. So first we had to drain it a little bit and then just take the trash out, get that gunk out,” Garteiser said.

“And the dead frogs and the plants, it was really bad. It smelled horrible,” volunteer Claire Copeland explained.

But the pool renovation wasn’t just so families could cool off. Pastor Fortenberry said the pool is a way to rebuild the surrounding neighborhood.

“This gives us the opportunity to hire people, which is a major need that we have in our neighborhood. By doing this, we’re gonna hire a pool director and lifeguards, and people that will stand at the front gate and security,” Pastor Fortenberry said.

Volunteers said this pool’s grand reopening will have a special ability to pump life back into a part of Jackson that’s needed it for a long time.

“Even though the city and the school isn’t in the best neighborhood, we hope that over time that the love and community and knowing that this is a safe place for them will encourage others to bring people together,” Copeland said.

The pool will be open Monday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will cost $2 for entry. All money raised will be used to pay lifeguards, security, and maintenance of the pool.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.