Man driving stolen vehicle arrested, charged after evading officer in Rankin County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged after evading a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer on Monday.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling east on Interstate 20 in Rankin County at 2:05 p.m.

Authorities say the driver, Adriene L. Cox of Jackson, failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated. The vehicle eventually stopped on I-55 South inside the Flowood city limits.

According to officials, Cox was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Louisiana.

Authorities say Cox was transported to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and charged with receiving stolen property, switched tag, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and failure to yield an emergency vehicle.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and MHP are currently investigating the incident.

