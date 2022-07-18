Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Henry County

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A search is underway for an individual who robbed a bank in McDonough.

The McDonough Police Department says an individual entered the Chase Bank at 323 Jonesboro Road Monday and presented a note to the teller demanding money while claiming they had a gun. After receiving the money, the individual left the bank and fled in a newer model small white SUV, possibly a Lexus, with no tag displayed.

The individual is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall and slender. He was wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style gloves, and a white wig. He was also wearing a black mask or neck “gator.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. W. Poss at 470-878-1091 or by email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.

