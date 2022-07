Man arrested, charged after authorities find 278 grams of Methamphetamines

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance in Pike County.

On July 8, Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a search warrant at a residence located on LaBlanc Road.

Authorities say that 278 grams of Methamphetamines were located and seized during the search.

Edward “Chucky” Cockerham’s bond has been set at $500,000.

