Landscaper arrested after stabbing customer’s grandson in Hot Coffee

Barnes is currently in custody at the Covington County Jail where he is waiting for his initial court appearance in the Covington County Justice Court.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is waiting to be charged after allegedly stabbing another man at a residence in the Hot Coffee community in Covington County Monday.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 11:40 a.m. about a disturbance at the home on Roscoe Owens Lane.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins says 58-year-old Larry Barnes Jr. came into the home of an 81-year-old woman, demanding money after he mowed her lawn days earlier. Barnes allegedly was holding a gun in one hand and a knife in the other.

After hearing the disturbance, the woman’s grandson, 42-year-old Lee Broadus, came from another room and confronted Barnes, according to Perkins.

Perkins says the two men started to fight each, leading to Broadus being stabbed in the upper chest area by Barnes

CCSO says Broadus was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance to be treated for his injuries, and Barnes was arrested.

Perkins says Barnes will be charged with aggravated assault, but other charges could be pending.

Barnes is currently in custody at the Covington County Jail where he is waiting for his initial court appearance in the Covington County Justice Court. Perkins says the hearing will be around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

