JPD looking for a man they say shot and killed person on Ludlow Ave.

A crime scene in Jackson, Mississippi.
A crime scene in Jackson, Mississippi.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say they have a warrant for the arrest of a man that they saw shot and killed a person on Ludlow Avenue this weekend.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, police say Isiah Griffin shot and killed a man in the 2300 block of Ludlow.

The victim collapsed on the porch and died at the scene. The name of the victim was not readily available.

“Isiah Griffin, we’ve got warrants for his arrest,” Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

Hearn says the shooting likely stemmed from an argument between family members. He said the victim and the shooter were believed to be related.

He is asking anyone who knows Griffin’s location to call the police at (601) 960-1278 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

