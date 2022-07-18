Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson mayor provides updates at Monday briefing

Jackson mayor to host weekly media briefing
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba hosted a media briefing Monday after going weeks without one.

At the briefing, Lumumba commented on the ongoing issues with Richards Disposal. Lumumba said his goal is to have a contract that works to the best interest of its citizens while also abiding by a “fair and legal procurement process.”

“First and foremost, we need a contract that we can afford,” he said. The mayor said the current agreement is the lowest cost regardless of what he calls “efforts to confuse.”

Lumumba also said that he has been to Washington, D.C. twice in the past few months to secure funds for infrastructure projects. While there, he said he got COVID for the second time. This is why, he said, he has gone weeks without speaking to the press.

“We’ve secured millions of dollars,” Lumumba stated, but the money has not yet come in hand. But a “very rare meeting” is coming up with a U.S. agency for a “huge grant.”

