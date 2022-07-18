Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Habitat for Humanity helps family transition into home ownership

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Since 1986, Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Capital Area has built hundreds of homes for families that need low-income housing.

“For the next 100 days, we are a three-in-one organization from shovel to key,” Development Director Victoria Stein said. “We’re a construction company. We’re a mortgage company, and we’re also a Christian organization.”

The folks over at Habitat for Humanity, like Stein, will be helping another family in the metro area transition into homeownership, and this one is a little special.

“It’s in memory of someone who really believed in Habitat and really believed that everyone deserves a place to call home,” Stein said.

This build, designated the 2022 women build, is in honor of the woman who brought Habitat to the area, Elise Winter. The people at Habitat say her dedication to providing families with safe, decent, affordable housing has trickled down to every single person that lifts a drill.

“I want to give back to what was given to me,” said Lisa Thompson.

Thompson moved into her Habitat home in 2012. She’s already put in the 120 plus sweat equity hours required to have a home.

“[It’s] worth it. Every bit of it. The sweat and everything,” Thompson said.

So, the work she’s putting in now is ensuring another woman becomes a first-time homeowner. Just a bunch of people helping people.

“Just thinking about the joys of the families at Christmas time,” Dr. Latonia Lewis said. “Being able to call their location home. To be able to come together as a family and say, ‘Because women did this, we can do this.’”

That’s what Stein says Habitat is all about.

“We just want to be the hands and feet and get out there and help families that deserve to have a place to call home,” Stein said.

