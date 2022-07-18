Gun owners, activists react to Indiana ‘Good Samaritan’ who stopped mall shooter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana man praised for quickly ending the rampage of a mass shooter was breaking mall rules Sunday when he entered the building with a firearm.

A statement posted to the Greenwood Park mall website said, “We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy at Greenwood Park Mall. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the good Samaritan who stopped the suspect.”

Authorities said 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, Ind. was shopping at the mall with his girlfriend when a gunman fired into the food court.

Dicken shot his pistol 10 times before the gunman collapsed from his wounds, attempting to retreat to the mall restrooms.

“Many more people would have died last night,” Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said, “if not for a responsible armed citizen that took action very quickly within the first two minutes of this shooting.”

In Louisville, Oxmoor Center and Mall St. Matthews share a similar code of conduct.

Along with profanity, horseplay and loitering, “no firearms or illegal weapons are allowed.”

A spokesperson for the Louisville malls declined to comment on the Indiana shooting or mall firearm rules.

Local gun owners expressed relief and gratitude for Dicken’s actions.

“You know, he saved a lot of people being able to carry in a mall, and it should be looked at a little different,” gun owner Dee Sheffield said. “People should be allowed to carry what they need to carry to protect their loved ones and friends and family.”

“It brings a lot of familiar feelings to me just because we’ve been reading about and hearing about these situations that happen in malls,” Jacob Stuart said. “And I’m just grateful someone was there who was able to do the right thing.”

On Monday, the Indiana Chapter of Moms Demand Action (MDA), a group working to prevent gun violence, released a statement.

“Our hearts break for the Greenwood community and all of those taken or wounded in this tragic shooting,” Cathy Weinmann, an MDA volunteer said. “We should not have to live in fear that gunfire can ring out while shopping at the mall and that our only answer is to live in a society where we shop with guns at the ready. We need to prevent gun violence before it happens and our lawmakers must step up and take action that protects our communities from gun violence.”

