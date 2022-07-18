Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 90s this week and into this weekend.  The heat index will dance around 110 degrees.  There will be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis.  This trend will continue through this week and into the weekend and possibly increase in intensity next week.  The good news to report is that the tropics are quiet and expected to stay that way for the next three to five days.  Today’s high temperature in Jackson reached 90 degrees and the average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year.  Winds will be south at 10mph tonight and southwest at 10mph Tuesday.

