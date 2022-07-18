Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: We are under a Marginal Risk for storms today and rain continues to move through Mississippi. Continuing through the week Feels-like temperatures will be on the rise!

Rain continues across the South this Monday. We see an opportunity for rain showers daily in the afternoon and early evening. A few storms could even develop during this time. But during the day, Feels-like temperatures could be as high as 110 across many counties in our viewing area!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

We’ve had a plenty of rain activity already this morning! As we get closer to the afternoon, our rain chances progress Southeast. Later into the afternoon, chances for a few storms could be possible across our viewing area. We are under a Marginal Risk for our Northern counties currently. We are still looking at 40% chance of showers and storms to develop. Highs today are looking to be in the low 90s with Lows falling into the mid-70s overnight.

Our temperatures continue to heat up from Tuesday through Friday, with some days holding Heat Advisories with Feels like temperatures between 106 and 110.

Following our rain chances on this Monday, we are getting back into steamy conditions Tuesday through the weekend! Heat Advisories will be possible day by day!

Tuesday through Friday, rain chances continue as our front pushes through. Highs in the mid-90s. Rain chances look to stay between 20 and 30% chance of showers. Lows during the evening look to fall between the low to mid-70s. Mostly to partly sunny conditions. Feels-like temperatures will be warming up. Tuesday through Friday look to hold Heat Advisories.

Thursday, Highs push closer to the upper 90s across the South, and we see a greater chance for rain showers and storms to return to the area. Partly sunny conditions on Thursday. Lows falling to the mid-70s.

Friday going back into the weekend, we see Highs remain in the mid to upper 90s with Lows falling into the mid-70s with rain chances possible during the afternoon and evening. Mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions across the area.

Thanks for tuning into WLBT’s First Alert Forecast!

