First Alert Forecast: occasional storm chances amid summer swelter this week

MONDAY: Kicking off the new work week with a slightly better chance for seeing a shower or storm in your backyard as a weak disturbance pushes past the region. An isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Outside of the risk for scattered storms, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 90s. A few storms may redevelop overnight amid partly clear skies. Lows will fall back into the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Another disturbance dropping in may offer up a few storm chances Tuesday amid another mix of sun and clouds as the week wears on. Expect highs to creep higher as influence from an upper ridge of high pressure will begin to exert itself toward the area – getting into the middle 90s. Storms will tend to drop off after sunset with lows in the middle to, a few, upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sandwiched between an upper trough over the northeast and the expanding ridge to our west; we won’t expect much change through the week. Our heat influence will come from the upper ridge as highs remain in the middle 90s. A few storm chances will remain through mid-week; but as the trough moves out, high pressure will muscle in completely late week – pushing highs toward the upper 90s again with isolated storm chances.

