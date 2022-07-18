Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Fauci plans to retire by end of Biden’s term

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term in office.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, who became a household name durin the COVID-19 pandemic, says he does not have an exact date in mind and he has not started the retirement process.

Fauci has said that he would leave before Biden’s current term ends in January 2025.

He is currently the chief medical adviser to the president.

Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades.

At 81, he has served more than five decades under seven presidents, advising every U.S. president since former President Ronald Reagan.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating homicide after car is found riddled with bullets on I-55 entrance ramp
Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till...
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 closed until July 23
JPD: Man shot in left arm while standing in yard
Woman killed, two others in critical condition after drive-by shooting in McComb
Man wanted after 3 people shot at the Ice House in McComb
Man wanted after 3 people shot at the Ice House in McComb

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo mass shooter to be arraigned on federal charges
Howard Miskelly, patriarch of Miskelly family, passes away at 96
Howard Miskelly, patriarch of Miskelly family, passes away at 96
A police officer givers water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard...
Millions swelter as UK endures its 1st extreme heat warning
Mississippi leads nation in teen-driving fatal crashes, ‘Smartphones being a top distraction’
AAA: Mississippi leads nation in teen-driving fatal crashes, smartphones a top distraction