Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Family of two-year-old with leukemia seeks help from blood donors

This form of leukemia keeps her from walking.
This form of leukemia keeps her from walking.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A two-year-old Coast girl is fighting every day with her rare blood cancer and needs your help.

Amora Swanier overcame being born prematurely at four pound and is now jumping a new hurdle. Amora was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia, or A.L.L. for short, back in May. This form of leukemia keeps her from walking.

While Amora has made some improvements, she still needs assistance. Family and friends are organizing a blood drive next week so she and others with blood conditions can receive the proper treatment.

“From May 18 to June 3, it’s a lot of women, moms that’s in there that children gotta get blood to,” said Alicia Burton, Amora’s mother. “She’s not the only one. We want blood, not just for her, but for everyone that can use it. It’s four-month-old babies in there, one-month-old babies in there. [Amora’s] only two.”

The blood drive is on July 23 at Empowerment Center at First Missionary Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating homicide after car is found riddled with bullets on I-55 entrance ramp
Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till...
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 closed until July 23
JPD: Man shot in left arm while standing in yard
Woman killed, two others in critical condition after drive-by shooting in McComb
Man wanted after 3 people shot at the Ice House in McComb
Man wanted after 3 people shot at the Ice House in McComb

Latest News

Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez
WLBT at 6a
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: occasional storm chances amid summer swelter this week
Midtown Pool in Jackson reopens for the first time in 8 years
New ‘988′ suicide hotline rolls out to help with mental health emergencies