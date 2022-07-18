Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Entergy announces planned power outages in Madison, Hinds County

Entergy Work Truck (Source: KAIT-TV)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy Mississippi has announced scheduled power outages in Madison County and Hinds County to “incorporate reliability improvements” for their customers.

On Wednesday, July 20, Entergy customers located near the West Street and N Capitol Street intersection in Clinton will experience a power outage between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Customers on Bozeman Road in Madison between Reunion Parkway and Old Bozeman Road will have a scheduled outage on Thursday, July 21, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The scheduled outages could be canceled if bad weather occurs in the listed areas.

Updates to these dates and times can be found on Entergy’s website and app.

