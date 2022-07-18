Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Deion Sanders to donate half his salary to JSU to complete football facility

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders will donate half his salary to help complete the program’s football facility renovations.

Coach Prime made the announcement on his Instagram Monday afternoon.

“I’ll put half on it to get this done,” Sanders said. “If you don’t believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts.”

The NFL Hall of Famer signed a four-year deal with Jackson State University worth an average of $300,000 per year in 2020.

Jackson State will open the season against Florida A&M on Sept. 4 in Miami.

