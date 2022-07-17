Woman killed, two others in critical condition after drive-by shooting in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed, and two others are in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in McComb.

Police Chief Garland Ward says 29-year-old Shamarkese Smith was driving in a white BMW on Delaware Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when someone drove beside her vehicle and opened fire. She died at the scene.

According to Chief Ward, a teenage girl and a 28-year-old man are in critical condition. Chief Ward says the girl was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center while the man was taken to a hospital in Jackson.

Chief Ward says investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an early morning altercation that occurred at the Ice House Club in McComb.

The name of the suspect(s) has not been given at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

