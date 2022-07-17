Volunteers come together to restore Leavell Woods Baseball Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens were swinging from the fence at Leavell Woods baseball park, hoping to hit a homerun by breathing new life into this ballpark through their clean-up and repair efforts.

After being neglected for more than a decade, the Leavell Woods baseball field is finally getting some much-needed attention.

“We’re replacing the tops on the dugout,” said Eric Barbour, President of Leavell Baseball Park. “We’re putting new batting cage nets up, and we’re doing a lot of painting. We are trying to get these kids out ready to come back and play baseball.”

The park has been around for over sixty years and has served as a haven for generations of youth throughout the Jackson community.

Now, Barbour wants to turn the complex into what it once was.

One thing he has in mind is to bring back youth league baseball programs, something he thinks will be beneficial for kids and the city.

“It’s been a staple,” Barbour said. “We had baseball Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays on every field. On certain days, you couldn’t find a kid not doing anything, so baseball was fun, and the atmosphere was nice.”

However, giving this park a makeover will take an all-hands-on-deck approach.

That’s why he recently started spreading the word about his vision for the park, asking for donations and volunteers.

“I reached out and was like we need to be able to help,” said Relate Church outreach pastor Fonzie Garcia. “So I reached out to Eric and said, ‘How can we help?’ and he said, ‘So look, we need dugouts covered, we need some wood, batting cage nets,’ so this was fantastic. This is one of the largest outreach we have had today.”

“Man, I’m just really excited. I can’t wait to see it get back to the glory days, and so if you’re out there and you could help, you know how to reach out, and you can find us, and we will be here,” former Leavell Park baseball coach James Haynes said.

The president of the park says they plan to host its first baseball camp in August.

