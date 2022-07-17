Vicksburg man killed in Claiborne Co. crash after leaving road, hitting tree

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man died in a Claiborne County crash early Sunday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The agency says it happened around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 18.

A 2017 Honda Accord driven by Justin Selvy, 26, was traveling east when it left the road and hit a tree.

Selvy received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

