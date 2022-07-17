Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Vicksburg man killed in Claiborne Co. crash after leaving road, hitting tree

(Bekir Donmez | Pexels)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man died in a Claiborne County crash early Sunday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The agency says it happened around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 18.

A 2017 Honda Accord driven by Justin Selvy, 26, was traveling east when it left the road and hit a tree.

Selvy received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects involved in assaulting skating rink employee
Men beat Cordova skating rink employee after being asked to leave for smoking
Woman killed, two others in critical condition after drive-by shooting in McComb
x
One week since Ole Miss student’s disappearance, sister pleads for help
Emmett Till’s family reacts to Attorney General’s Office decision to not reopen his murder case
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

Large crowd comes out for 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo
Woman killed, two others in critical condition after drive-by shooting in McComb
Volunteers come together to restore Leavell Woods Baseball Park
Anthony Stingley
Silver Alert issued for 28-year-old Hattiesburg man