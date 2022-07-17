Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Silver Alert issued for 28-year-old Hattiesburg man

Anthony Stingley
Anthony Stingley(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 28-year-old Hattiesburg man.

Anthony Stingley is described as a Black man around five feet, seven inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Friday, July 15, Stingley was last seen between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Stingley’s whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

