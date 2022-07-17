Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man wanted after 3 people shot at the Ice House in McComb(McComb Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted after an early-morning shooting at the Ice House in McComb, Mississippi.

According to police, around 2 a.m. on Saturday, authorities responded to the Ice House after three people were shot.

All three victims were then taken to a local hospital for treatment. Darnell Jacques Bright is now a person of interest in connection with that shooting.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Bright has been charged with discharging a weapon within the city limits and three counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to life. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Just a few hours after the Ice House shooting, a woman was killed and two others were put in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in the city.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from the incident at the Ice House.

