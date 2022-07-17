Man wanted after 3 people shot at the Ice House in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted after an early-morning shooting at the Ice House in McComb, Mississippi.

According to police, around 2 a.m. on Saturday, authorities responded to the Ice House after three people were shot.

All three victims were then taken to a local hospital for treatment. Darnell Jacques Bright is now a person of interest in connection with that shooting.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Bright has been charged with discharging a weapon within the city limits and three counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to life. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Just a few hours after the Ice House shooting, a woman was killed and two others were put in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in the city.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from the incident at the Ice House.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.