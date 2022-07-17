JPD: Man shot in left arm while standing in yard

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot in the left arm on Belmede Place in Jackson on Saturday evening.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says 29-year-old Khavaris Hill was standing outside in the yard when a man approached him and shot him.

According to Chief Hearn, Hill drove himself to UMMC and is in stable condition.

The suspect’s name has not been given at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.