Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 closed until July 23

Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till further notice."
Walmart announced Sunday morning that its store in Hattiesburg off U.S. 49 will be closed "till further notice."(Walmart Facebook)
By Brandy McGill and WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Walmart officials said Sunday that the company’s store off U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg is expected to be closed for the next seven days because of fire damage.

No details were given as to the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire, but corporate officials said the store was shut down Sunday and “is expected to reopen July 23.”

A notice on Walmart’s Facebook page said the closure would also include the store’s pharmacy, but that “the store team is working diligently to return to normal operations.”

The notice suggested that Walmart stores on U.S. 98 and Petal be used during the closure.

The full Walmart Facebook notice:

Your local Hattiesburg Walmart on HWY 49 will be closed till further notice.

The nearby stores on HWY 98 and Petal are ready to serve you with your shopping needs.

The Pharmacy department will also be closed, please refer to a neighboring Walmart for your RX needs.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

The store team is working diligently to return to normal operations.

Thank you so much for your patience!”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

