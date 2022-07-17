Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: The HEAT is back on here in the South as we enter back into a week of Heat Advisories across the South. This week also holds rain chances across the South.

Another week of Hot temperatures across the South. We see the Heat Index returning temperatures...
Another week of Hot temperatures across the South. We see the Heat Index returning temperatures between 106 and 110 on a few days during the week. This will bring on a few days of Heat Advisories.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!

Temperatures rising this Sunday as we get back into the workweek! Highs today looking near the mid-90s with Feels like temperatures near 102 to 105 today. We are under Heat Advisory for a few of our Northern Counties until 8 pm this evening! Lows this evening falling to the mid-70s.

Some rain chances are possible today moving through Southern portions of Mississippi.

Our temperatures continue to heat up from Monday through Friday with some days holding Heat Advisories with Feels like temperatures between 106 and 110.

Monday through Wednesday, rain chances continuing on Monday as our front pushes through. Highs in the mid-90s. Rain chances look to stay between 30 and 40% chance of showers. Lows during the evening look to fall between the low to mid-70s. Mostly to partly sunny conditions.

Thursday, Highs push closer to the upper 90s across the South, and we see a great chance for rain showers and storms to return to the area. Partly sunny conditions on Thursday. Lows falling to the mid-70s

Friday going back into the weekend, we see Highs remain in the mid to upper 90s with Lows falling into the mid-70s with rain chances possible during the afternoon and evening. Mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions across the area.

Thanks for tuning into WLBT’s First Alert Forecast!

