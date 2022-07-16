Runner raises thousands of dollars for family of Deputy Brad Johnson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The organization Running 4 Heroes announced that more than $27,000 has been raised to give to the family for fallen Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson.

Deputy Johnson was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 30, 2022, while pursuing a suspect.

In his honor, Zechariah Cartledge ran one mile while carrying the Blue Line Flag.

The organization said they are working to make sure the money is put into an account for Deputy Johnson’s daughters.

