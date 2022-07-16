Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
New Orleans woman celebrates 100th birthday on zip line with family

100 year old Angela Johnson takes a zip line at Zip Nola in Laplace
100 year old Angela Johnson takes a zip line at Zip Nola in Laplace(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Laplace, LA. (WVUE) - At 100 years of age, New Orleans’ Angela Johnson isn’t afraid to take a leap of faith.

“She’s a dynamo!” said Johnson’s daughter Nancy O’Leary. “She’s always been pretty active and she likes a lot of excitement. So, this is perfect for her.”

Johnson turned 100 in June, and on Saturday celebrated the milestone by becoming one of the oldest people to ever take a ride on a zip line.

As the matriarch, Johnson went first, followed by three generations of her family, at the Zip NOLA swamp zip line course in Laplace.

“Yeah, I don’t mind doing it all the time, and what happened is I got all these grandkids and great-grandkids,” Johnson said.

O’Leary said staying active and spending time with her rambunctious family is what has kept her mother going all these years. She even recovered from a bout of Covid-19 last month that delayed her zip line debut.

“She did, she caught it early and she did fine,” said O’Leary.

“She loves family. So, whenever we get all the family together, she’s happy.”

And the secret to staying young, Johnson said, is to not take life too seriously.

“You don’t make a big thing out of little things,” she said. “Your health is an everyday thing. Use it. Enjoy it.”

