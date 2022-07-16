Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

JPS enrollment is underway with special assistance for new guardians needing to register students

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of children attending school aren’t being raised by their parents. However, without legal guardianship, they can’t be enrolled in school by that caretaker. Jackson Public School registration is underway with special assistance for nonparental caregivers.

Poindexter Administrative Complex is the site for special circumstances JPS registration. JPS general counsel Larrissa Moore said relatives or others who recently began caring for children who aren’t theirs won’t be enrolled without going through the proper legal procedures.

“Legal guardianship is needed if they’re not the natural parent,” said Moore.

About 800 children are under guardianship in the Jackson Public School system.

“We’re losing people to the pandemic,” said Moore. “Grandparents, aunts and uncles, family friends are having to assume responsibility for the children. This is important that they get a handle on this early.”

JPS is hosting a free informational session on obtaining guardianship July 18 at the JPS Board Room at 5:45 p.m.

“They will be able to come and ask questions. We’ll have attorneys present to give them information about what documentation they need [and] how they get guardianship of this child. We’ll offer resources and help,” Moore added.

Parents are enrolling students now. According to the district, there were approximately 19,500 students enrolled in the 2020-21 and the 2021-22 school years. They project 19,200 this school term.

The district is encouraging early registration for accurate teacher staffing and class and busing accommodations.

“Go through the website and register online first,” said Interim Director of Data and Enrollment Services Tracie Bryant. “Once you register or if you have a special circumstance, you want to go ahead and book an appointment. When you have that appointment booked, make sure that you have that paperwork and documents ready.”

The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project will hold a free session on obtaining guardianship July 29 at the Hinds County Chancery Court. JPS is also hosting free haircuts and hair band enrollment events July 17 and July 18. Text CROWN to 866-510-973 for details.

To learn more about JPS enrollment, log onto its website www.jackson.k12.ms.us. Classes start on August 8.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers say Freak Fest 2022 is back on, after event was blocked from happening in Madison...
Sheriff not providing security for FreakFest 2022, despite organizers’ claims he is
Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam
3 On Your Side Investigates: Under the Influence
Jackson attorney pleads guilty to defrauding investors of millions
Woman wanted after 2 vehicles set on fire in Jackson
Woman wanted after 2 vehicles set on fire in Jackson
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia

Latest News

Jericho subdivision residents outraged over illegal dumping
Summer blockbusters drawing moviegoers back into theatres after COVID lull
Rep. Bennie Thompson says he has asked the DOJ to investigate Phil Bryant
Jericho subdivision residents outraged over illegal dumping