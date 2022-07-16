Jericho subdivision residents outraged over illegal dumping

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents here in the Jericho Subdivision are calling for action as illegal dumping persists in their neighborhood. They say they are tired and fed up.

“Debris, trash, it’s a terrible smell when I walk to my door,” said Mallory Shields, a Jackson resident.

This is the scene homeowners are describing. Piles of trash, tires, and furniture are scattered everywhere along Morse Lane.

Residents say all of this is being done by people dumping trash illegally.

“We have a beautiful neighborhood here, and we want it to be clean, and we’re proud of it, but it’s a shame that people come dumping here like it’s nothing or it’s a dumping ground,” Shields said.

Mallory Shields lives in the neighborhood.

She says illegal dumping has been an ongoing issue for a while now.

If this issue doesn’t get fixed, she believes things could get worse.

“We just have a lot of people that come through, and I guess they feel like there’s no one in charge, no one to stop them,” Shields said. “They feel like they are free to do whatever or dump whatever.”

“It makes the neighborhood look bad,” Lashayla Ford, a Jackson resident said. “Hopefully, if they get that situated, then it will come into an appealing neighborhood.”

Tired of their neighborhood being an eyesore, neighbors are now coming up with possible solutions to this problem.

“Maybe more cameras in the neighborhood to catch them in action, maybe get their tag numbers because this dumping is an ongoing problem. We can get out and clean up our neighborhood, but it’s going to persist, and it’s going to keep happening,” Shields said.

3 on your side reached out to the owner of the property about these concerns but have yet to hear back.

