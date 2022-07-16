Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny conditions for us today with Highs reaching near the low 90s. Rain chances are possible later this afternoon. Next week the HEAT is turning back up!

By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

Mostly sunny conditions for us so far on this Saturday!

As we get close to the afternoon, some cloud cover could begin to pick up for us across the South. Rain chances are looking to be light and held to the I-20 line or South. Highs today looking to reach into the low to mid-90s with Lows falling to the mid-70s.

Sunday, drier conditions continue across the area with rain chances between 20 to 30%. Mostly sunny conditions through the weekend with Highs in the low 90s, with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Next week conditions are expected to get warmer with feels like temperatures above 100 degrees each day.

Next week we are expecting conditions to get warm and hot again across much of the South!
Monday through Wednesday, rain chances continue with Highs in the low 90s to mid-90s by Wednesday. Rain chances look to stay between a 20 to 30 % chance of showers. Lows during the evening look to fall between the low to mid-70s.

Thursday, Highs push closer to the upper 90s across the South, and we see a great chance for rain showers and storms to return to the area.

Thanks for tuning into WLBT’s First Alert Forecast!

