First Alert Forecast: heat stress concerns likely into the upcoming week

Heat stress possible Sunday
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The few summer showers and thunderstorms on radar this evening are expected to diminish shortly after sunset. Quiet, warm, and muggy conditions will prevail across the region into the overnight hours as low temperatures gradually fall to the lower and middle 70s.

Another steamy day is ahead of us on Sunday across central and southwest MS. High temperatures are forecast to reach the lower and middle 90s by the afternoon hours under mostly sunny skies. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for counties NW of the Big Black River tomorrow where heat indices could range between 105 and 110. Stay cool everyone! While most spots will stay hot and dry, a few pop-up downpours or storms could develop later in the day with the daytime heating.

There could be a slightly better chance for scattered showers and storms on Monday as a weak front nears from the north, but the big story this week will be the heat. Above normal high temperatures in the middle to possibly upper 90s with feels like temperatures well into the 100s as heat stress concerns continue.

