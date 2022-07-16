Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Carjackers point gun at pregnant woman’s belly before stealing car

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When a woman stepped out of her 2010 Toyota Corolla Thursday evening, two carjackers approached her, pointing a gun at her visibly pregnant stomach.

The suspects demanded her car keys, then fled the scene in her vehicle.

Officers responded to the carjacking on Winchester Road at 4:10 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects responsible.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

