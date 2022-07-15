Richard’s Disposal files suit against city of Jackson; seeking more than $1.6 million

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yet another front has been opened in the case over who will haul Jackson’s trash.

This week, Richard’s Disposal filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi seeking more than $1.6 million in restitution.

The company argues that it should be paid because it has “expended significant time and resources developing, preparing, delivering and otherwise providing COJ and the residents of Jackson... solid waste collection services with the intent of receiving compensation from COJ.”

It argues that Jackson has “substantially benefited” from the service and has “been able to avoid the risk of disease and unsanitary conditions and the threat to the health and welfare of COJ’s residents posed by uncollected garbage/solid waste.”

In addition to collection fees, the company also is seeking court costs and interest for payments not made within 45 days of the city receiving an invoice.

The suit comes weeks after the council refused to take action on the company’s first invoice, which was submitted in May for services provided in April.

According to court records, in May and June 2022, RDI submitted invoices to COJ for $808,035 each.

Richard’s argues the amount was “the agreed-upon fair-market value of its services based on the sum paid by the city under its prior year’s contract for emergency solid waste services.”

However, the council removed the invoice from its May claims docket on a 5-2 vote, in part, because some council members said they could not vote to pay on a contract that they had not approved.

It was unclear if the June invoice was ever presented to the council for consideration.

Richard’s began picking up trash for the city on April 1. That same day, attorneys for the city council sent Richard’s a cease and desist letter warning them they would not be paid for any work done.

Copy of cease and desist letter to Richard's Disposal obtained through an open records request. (WLBT)

The filing also comes despite the fact that the council has rejected the mayor’s proposal to hire Richard’s Disposal numerous times.

Attorneys for Richard’s, though, claim that the mayor gave them a notice to proceed back in February, and argue that the council never overrode his April veto of the council’s rejection of their emergency contract.

On April 1, the council twice voted to deny awarding a one-year emergency hauling deal to Richard’s. The mayor vetoed the council’s no-vote twice.

“The city did not override the mayor’s veto. Instead, on April 14, 2022, the council filed a pleading in the Circuit Court of the First Judicial District of Hinds County...for declaratory judgment... and injunctive relief.”

“In the pleading, the city council specifically recognized... ‘the public health implications of garbage pickup during the duration of this matter and asks that the mayor continue to provide for garbage pickup during this time of self-declared crisis.’”

The council filed a similar suit in Hinds County Chancery Court in May, also saying the same as part of its request for an injunction.

“RDI has continued to provide solid waste collection services in good faith and according to notice to proceed, instructions from the mayor... and directives of the city council to the mayor... to continue to provide for garbage pickup,” the firm states.

During a hearing last week, the city council told the judge it was no longer seeking an injunction, but rather a ruling on whether he could veto a council no-vote.

The judge in that case ruled in favor of the council following a roughly two-hour hearing, saying the mayor had no legal authority to veto a negative action of the council.

Lumumba told the media that he was considering appealing the decision.

WLBT reached out to several city leaders for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

